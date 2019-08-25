Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 and a Quick Ratio of 21.4. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 158.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 81.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.