Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 123.88% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average target price of $3. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 65.31%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 99.2% respectively. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.