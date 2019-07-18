Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 22.8 and 22.8 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genprex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 14.4% respectively. About 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.