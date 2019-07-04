Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
