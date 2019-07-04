Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 23.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.