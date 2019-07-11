Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 20.7% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.