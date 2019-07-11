Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility & Risk
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 20.7% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.02%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
