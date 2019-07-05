Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|68.81
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
Risk & Volatility
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta which is 230.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
