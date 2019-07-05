Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.81 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta which is 230.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.