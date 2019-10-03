Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7% Cyanotech Corporation 168,486,866.14% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 147.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 27.6% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.