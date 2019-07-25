Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.34 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.84. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 5.4% respectively. Insiders held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.