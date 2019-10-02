Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,222,367.77% -34.5% -32.7% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 86,986,301.37% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 141.94% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 53.33%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.