Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cassava Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cassava Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 177.78% and an $3 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 61.2% respectively. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.