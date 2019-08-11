Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.01 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

$3 is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 125.56%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus target price and a 48.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.