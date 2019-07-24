Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 11.27 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 and a Quick Ratio of 39.2. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 average target price and a 19.62% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.