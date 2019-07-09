Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta indicates that Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 139.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 35.1% respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.02%. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.