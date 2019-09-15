Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 145.90% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.5, with potential upside of 136.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 69.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.