Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|35.65
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Liquidity
21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 145.90% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average price target of $3. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $9.5, with potential upside of 136.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 69.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.