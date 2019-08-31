Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 180.54 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 167.86% at a $3 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.