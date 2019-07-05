Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 85% respectively. 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.