Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Since Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 82.82 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 141.94% at a $3 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 46.2%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.