Reviewing Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.59 N/A -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 102.70% and its average target price is $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 73.1%. Insiders held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.