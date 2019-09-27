Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s results

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 53 0.00 12.05M 2.04 24.99 Rollins Inc. 33 5.73 147.66M 0.69 48.31

Demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and Rollins Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rollins Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cass Information Systems Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cass Information Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cass Information Systems Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 22,904,390.80% 13.2% 1.8% Rollins Inc. 441,171,198.09% 32.4% 20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rollins Inc. on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 42.8% respectively. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rollins Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Rollins Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.