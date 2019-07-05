Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s results

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.43 N/A 7.02 6.51 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cass Information Systems Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Performant Financial Corporation’s 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72% Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Performant Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.