Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s results

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.48 N/A 2.04 24.99 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 11.60 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. had bullish trend.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.