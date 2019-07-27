Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)’s results

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 4.66 N/A 7.02 6.51 Conduent Incorporated 12 0.38 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cass Information Systems Inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cass Information Systems Inc. and Conduent Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated’s potential upside is 29.73% and its average target price is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cass Information Systems Inc. and Conduent Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 88% respectively. About 3.1% of Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Conduent Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. -4.78% -4.44% -13.72% -18.11% -10.29% -13.72% Conduent Incorporated -28.72% -31.98% -34.49% -31.67% -53.3% -16.18%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conduent Incorporated.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conduent Incorporated.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.