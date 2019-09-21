Reviewing Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS)’s and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 49 5.08 N/A 2.04 24.99 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.15 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. ARC Document Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cass Information Systems Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cass Information Systems Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ARC Document Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. was less bearish than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.