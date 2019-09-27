Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,071,624,839.71% -31.2% -28.3% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,486,725.66% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Current Ratio is 21.5. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 87.2%. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.