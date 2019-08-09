Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 103.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.