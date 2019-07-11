Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.