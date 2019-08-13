Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 30.7%. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.