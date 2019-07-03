Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 12.5% respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.