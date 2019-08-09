Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

This is a contrast between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 55.48 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 36.3%. Insiders held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.