Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.14 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 32.22% and its average price target is $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 0%. Insiders held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.