Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -2.70 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,063,829,787.23% -31.2% -28.3% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,552,497,756.51% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 41.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.