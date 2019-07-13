Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1369.36 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.