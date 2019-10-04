Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,063,829,787.23% -31.2% -28.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 152,811,059.91% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

21.5 and 21.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 76.2%. Insiders held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.