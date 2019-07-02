Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 42.11 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 19.89% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 89.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.