Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.