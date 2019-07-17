Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.44 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta means CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 171.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.