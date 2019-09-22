Reviewing Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)’s and Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s results

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Waste Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 40 3.06 N/A 0.19 231.91 Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Vertex Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% -42.5% -11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Energy Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Vertex Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Casella Waste Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Vertex Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vertex Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -2.05% at a $44 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Vertex Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 19.2% respectively. About 4.5% of Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Vertex Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04% Vertex Energy Inc. 2.19% -8.5% -12.29% 7.69% 34.6% 37.25%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Vertex Energy Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.