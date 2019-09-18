Reviewing Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)’s and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s results

Both Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 39 2.82 N/A 0.19 231.91 Sharps Compliance Corp. 4 1.49 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% Sharps Compliance Corp. 0.00% -1.6% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Sharps Compliance Corp. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Casella Waste Systems Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Sharps Compliance Corp. has 2.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sharps Compliance Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Sharps Compliance Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sharps Compliance Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $44, and a 6.36% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 10.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sharps Compliance Corp. looks more robust than Casella Waste Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares and 20.6% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares. About 4.5% of Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sharps Compliance Corp. has 13.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04% Sharps Compliance Corp. 1.09% 6.9% 9.76% -4.87% 5.1% 7.54%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Sharps Compliance Corp.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Sharps Compliance Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.