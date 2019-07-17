Reviewing Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)’s and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s results

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) have been rivals in the Waste Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 35 2.93 N/A 0.19 203.67 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Casella Waste Systems Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Charah Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Charah Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Charah Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.50% and an $35.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 24.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Charah Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.74% 14.47% 13.35% 19.84% 55.84% 34.4% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Charah Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.