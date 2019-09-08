Reviewing Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s results

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.20 N/A 0.42 15.73 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61

In table 1 we can see Casa Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Casa Systems Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Casa Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Liquidity

Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Casa Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Casa Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.33, and a 60.40% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Casa Systems Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance while TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 22.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.