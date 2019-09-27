Reviewing Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 7 0.00 28.64M 0.42 15.73 Nokia Corporation 5 0.80 5.56B -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Casa Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Casa Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 430,030,030.03% 47.9% 8.3% Nokia Corporation 108,678,655,199.38% -3.5% -1.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Nokia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Casa Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.83% and an $9.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares. Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Nokia Corporation.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.