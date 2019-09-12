Reviewing Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 7 2.73 N/A 0.42 15.73 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.77 N/A 0.06 170.68

Demonstrates Casa Systems Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Casa Systems Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Casa Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Casa Systems Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Casa Systems Inc. is $10.33, with potential upside of 45.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares. Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.3% are DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.