Reviewing Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s results

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.69 N/A 0.42 15.73 Acacia Communications Inc. 53 7.34 N/A 0.47 142.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Casa Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. Acacia Communications Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Casa Systems Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Casa Systems Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Acacia Communications Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Casa Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 58.18% for Casa Systems Inc. with average target price of $11.5. Competitively the average target price of Acacia Communications Inc. is $54.17, which is potential -18.72% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Casa Systems Inc. looks more robust than Acacia Communications Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.