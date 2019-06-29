Reviewing Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)’s and SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI)’s results

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.86 3.68 SI Financial Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 16.03

Table 1 highlights Carver Bancorp Inc. and SI Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SI Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carver Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Carver Bancorp Inc. and SI Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0% SI Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SI Financial Group Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carver Bancorp Inc. and SI Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 59.2% respectively. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of SI Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38% SI Financial Group Inc. 1.54% 5.24% 5.39% 6.48% 0.07% 13.59%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than SI Financial Group Inc.

Summary

SI Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, such as fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and insurance, as well as acts as guardian, conservator, executor, or trustee under various trusts, wills, and other agreements. It operates 25 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island; and 1 wealth management and trust services office in Windham County, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.