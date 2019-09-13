Reviewing Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)’s and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s results

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.57 N/A -1.61 0.00 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.50 N/A 2.49 13.28

In table 1 we can see Carver Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that Carver Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.2% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares and 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares. 0.6% are Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats Carver Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.