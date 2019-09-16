Reviewing Carvana Co. (CVNA)’s and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s results

This is a contrast between Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Dealerships and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana Co. 65 4.20 N/A -2.33 0.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 39 0.26 N/A 4.32 9.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carvana Co. and Rush Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana Co. 0.00% -124% -7.8% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Carvana Co. and Rush Enterprises Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana Co. 1 2 2 2.40 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Carvana Co. is $69, with potential downside of -13.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carvana Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.78% of Rush Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Carvana Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carvana Co. -2.46% -3.12% -10.09% 70.36% 54.57% 94.31% Rush Enterprises Inc. -1.5% 5.66% -4.18% 1.05% -10.5% 10.67%

For the past year Carvana Co. was more bullish than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Carvana Co. beats Rush Enterprises Inc.

Carvana Co. operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. It purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles to customers through its Website. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.