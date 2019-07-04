Reviewing Carter’s Inc. (CRI)’s and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s results

Since Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 92 1.25 N/A 5.90 15.55 Xcel Brands Inc. 1 1.12 N/A 0.06 22.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carter’s Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. Xcel Brands Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carter’s Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Carter’s Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Xcel Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 32.6% 12.1% Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Carter’s Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xcel Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. Its rival Xcel Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Carter’s Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Carter’s Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carter’s Inc. has a consensus target price of $110, and a 15.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.7% of Xcel Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Carter’s Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.7% of Xcel Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. -8.13% -12.65% 3.31% -1.82% -14.23% 12.48% Xcel Brands Inc. -9.72% -7.14% -5.11% -45.83% -50.94% 15.04%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. has weaker performance than Xcel Brands Inc.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Xcel Brands Inc.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.