Reviewing Cars.com Inc. (CARS)’s and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s results

Since Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) are part of the Auto Dealerships industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com Inc. 9 0.43 66.14M 0.41 46.68 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 90 1.57 6.22M 6.73 13.39

Table 1 highlights Cars.com Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. America’s Car-Mart Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cars.com Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cars.com Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com Inc. 712,715,517.24% 1.8% 1.1% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 6,926,503.34% 19.3% 9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cars.com Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cars.com Inc. has an average target price of $17.33, and a 92.98% upside potential. Competitively America’s Car-Mart Inc. has an average target price of $111, with potential upside of 21.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cars.com Inc. looks more robust than America’s Car-Mart Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cars.com Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.3%. Cars.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cars.com Inc. -7.41% -4.33% -6.77% -29.6% -32.93% -11.63% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44%

For the past year Cars.com Inc. had bearish trend while America’s Car-Mart Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats Cars.com Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. The company also sells display advertising to national advertisers. In addition, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers in Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, and PickupTrucks.com Websites. The companyÂ’s Website hosts approximately 4.7 million vehicle listings at any given time and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers in 50 states. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cars.com Inc. is a subsidiary of TEGNA Inc.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.