Reviewing Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s results

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.74 N/A 5.54 1.72 Rattler Midstream LP 19 8.86 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 highlights Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Rattler Midstream LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Rattler Midstream LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 96.02% upside potential and an average target price of $16.25. Competitively Rattler Midstream LP has an average target price of $22.67, with potential upside of 23.81%. Based on the results given earlier, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Rattler Midstream LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has weaker performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.