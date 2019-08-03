Reviewing Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s results

Both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.79 N/A 5.54 1.72 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.83 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 highlights Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.14, while its potential upside is 108.03%. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 16.69% and its consensus price target is $34.75. The results provided earlier shows that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.9%. Insiders owned 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.